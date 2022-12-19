McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $24,206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,936,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,820,000 after buying an additional 1,261,333 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,640. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

