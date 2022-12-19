MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

