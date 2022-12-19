Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

MMSI opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

