Metahero (HERO) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Metahero has a market cap of $17.20 million and $646,301.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.01468554 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009385 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00020023 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.01683790 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

