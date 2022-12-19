MetisDAO Price Down 7.7% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $16.97 or 0.00103377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $74.74 million and $2.63 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00220594 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.97027731 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,899,600.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

