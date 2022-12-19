MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $71.75. 26,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

