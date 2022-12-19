Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.77. Metro has a one year low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a one year high of €11.60 ($12.21).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

