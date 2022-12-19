MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MGE Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MGE Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MGE Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

