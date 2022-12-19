Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 6.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 3,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,307,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Microvast Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Microvast by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

