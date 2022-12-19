MiL.k Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $59.85 million and approximately $535,443.94 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

