Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Price Performance
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Further Reading
