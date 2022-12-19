Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 392,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

