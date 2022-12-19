MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

