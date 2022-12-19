Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,140,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,827,837.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,899 shares of company stock worth $72,631,386. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $193.29 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

