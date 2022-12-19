Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $164.83 million and $3.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021667 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 483,016,038 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

