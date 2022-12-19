Moonriver Price Hits $6.56 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $38.49 million and $1.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00039451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,593,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,867,991 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

