Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $130.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 959.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 118,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

