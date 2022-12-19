Morgan Stanley Increases Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.92.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.