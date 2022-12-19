Morgan Stanley Increases The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target to GBX 3,715

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,468 ($42.55) to GBX 3,715 ($45.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,107.50.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

