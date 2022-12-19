Morgan Stanley Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $225.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.14.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

