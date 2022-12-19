Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $10.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

NYSE:SWI opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SolarWinds by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SolarWinds by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SolarWinds by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

