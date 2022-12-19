Morgan Stanley Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 302,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 76,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

