Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $97.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NEE stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.