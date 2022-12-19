Morgan Stanley Trims John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Target Price to GBX 185

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.