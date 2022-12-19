Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,106 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $75.71. 25,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,048. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

