Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,799 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.60. 13,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,521. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.