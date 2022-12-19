Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 265,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 50,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

