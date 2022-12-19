Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

