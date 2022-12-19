Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,425,423. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

