Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.63. 10,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,629. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

