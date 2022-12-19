Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.47. 19,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.