Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. 78,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,463. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

