Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 206,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 216,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,318,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

