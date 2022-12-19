Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 5,461 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 2.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

RRX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,924. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

