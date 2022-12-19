Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in 3M were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in 3M by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

