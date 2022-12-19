Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,048. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

