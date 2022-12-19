Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $36.58 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for about 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.59% of AptarGroup worth $36,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.07. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,250. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

