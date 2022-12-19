Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $56.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $56,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

