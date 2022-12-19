Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after buying an additional 234,308 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,371,000 after buying an additional 862,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 27,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,676. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

