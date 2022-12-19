Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 283 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.20% of Generac worth $23,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.24. 29,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,647. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $362.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

