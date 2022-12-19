Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 308 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,467. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

