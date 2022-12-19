Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 3,620 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 90,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.