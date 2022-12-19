Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NBRV stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.