Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $900,808.76

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00004155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $92.87 million and $900,808.76 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00384833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00863431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00611253 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00267129 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.