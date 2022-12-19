National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,457 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.55. 32,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.