National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,098,034 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.51% of NiSource worth $154,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 1,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 112,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 104,329 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,745. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

