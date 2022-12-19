National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.26 on Monday, reaching $380.72. 18,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $658.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.