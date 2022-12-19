National Bank of Canada FI Has $74.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.32% of Sun Life Financial worth $74,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. 8,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,874. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

