National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $189,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after purchasing an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.80. 21,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,290. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

