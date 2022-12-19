National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,560 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.62. 7,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.