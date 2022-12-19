National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 941.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,975. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.